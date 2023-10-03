The AL Wild Card Series begins on Tuesday when the Minnesota Twins play host to the Toronto Blue Jays. Action begins at 4:38 PM ET at Target Field, and can be watched on ESPN. Pablo Lopez will start for the Twins the Blue Jays have yet to name a starter.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in baseball with a .427 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (778 total).

The Twins' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Lopez (11-8) to the mound to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.71 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez is trying to secure his 21st quality start of the season in this outing.

Lopez has put up 29 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Away Bailey Ober Brent Suter 10/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Pablo Lopez Kevin Gausman 10/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Sonny Gray José Berríos

