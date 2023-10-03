Tuesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET on October 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (11-8) to the mound, while Kevin Gausman (12-9) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 67 (60.4%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered 111 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 67-44 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins Schedule