On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .217 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 51.3% of his 119 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.6% of them.

In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (16%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has had an RBI in 33 games this year (27.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (31.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .232 AVG .200 .281 OBP .269 .468 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

