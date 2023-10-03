Jorge Polanco vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.
- Polanco has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (17.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Polanco has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (30 of 80), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40% of his games this season (32 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.238
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.374
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|44/18
|2
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 185 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks sixth, 1.178 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.