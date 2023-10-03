Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2 ranking) will take on Jannik Sinner (No. 7) in the semifinals of the China Open on Tuesday, October 3.

Alcaraz is getting -350 odds to grab a spot in the final over Sinner (+260).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner -350 Odds to Win Match +260 -125 Odds to Win Tournament +600 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's China Open Previews & Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Sinner took home the win 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 against Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Alcaraz has played 73 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 24.6 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 33 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.6% of them.

In the past 12 months, Sinner has played 68 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.9% of the games. He averages 23.2 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Sinner has played 45 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.0 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set while winning 58.0% of games.

In seven matches against each other, Alcaraz has defeated Sinner four times. Sinner won their last meeting 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 on March 31, 2023 in the Miami Open presented by Itau semifinals.

Alcaraz and Sinner have competed in 22 sets against each other, with Alcaraz claiming 12 of them.

Sinner has defeated Alcaraz in 116 of 226 total games between them, good for a 51.3% winning percentage.

In seven matches between Alcaraz and Sinner, they have played 32.3 games and 3.1 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.