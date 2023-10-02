The Minnesota Vikings have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of October 2.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Vikings are 17th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (24th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Vikings' Super Bowl odds down from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 10th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota has one win against the spread this year.

One Vikings game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings are putting up 370.8 yards per game on offense this year (ninth in NFL), and they are allowing 344.8 yards per game (19th) on defense.

The Vikings rank 16th in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 18th in scoring defense (23.8 points allowed per game) this season.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,214 yards (303.5 per game), completing 68.8%, with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Justin Jefferson has 33 receptions for 543 yards (135.8 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In four games, Alexander Mattison has rushed for 250 yards (62.5 per game) and zero scores.

Jordan Addison has 13 receptions for 185 yards (46.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.

On defense, Danielle Hunter has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 23 tackles, 8.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in four games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2200 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +50000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +50000 7 October 23 49ers - +500 8 October 29 @ Packers - +5000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +5000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +15000 12 November 27 Bears - +50000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +3500 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.