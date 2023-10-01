Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Castro is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.

Castro is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Castro has recorded a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.7%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (7.2%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Castro has an RBI in 27 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 51 GP 60 .260 AVG .254 .351 OBP .325 .480 SLG .361 19 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 41/17 K/BB 57/15 15 SB 16

Rockies Pitching Rankings