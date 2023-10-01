A win by the Carolina Panthers over the Minnesota Vikings is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 PM ET (at Bank of America Stadium). For more information, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Vikings have the 27th-ranked defense this year (382.3 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking third-best with 406 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Panthers are posting 18 points per contest (24th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (27 points given up per game).

Vikings vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Panthers (+4.5) Over (46.5) Panthers 25, Vikings 23

Vikings Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Vikings a 69.2% chance to win.

Minnesota is winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

Minnesota games have gone over the point total once this season.

Vikings games average 48.8 total points per game this season, 2.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina is winless against the spread this season (0-2-1).

The Panthers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Games featuring Carolina have gone over the point total once this season.

Panthers games average 40.8 total points, 5.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vikings vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Minnesota 23 27.3 20.5 24 28 34 Carolina 18 27 17 20 18.5 30.5

