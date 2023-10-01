Something will have to give when the streaking Minnesota Vikings (0-3) meet the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three in a row, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Vikings are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the Vikings against the Panthers is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Vikings-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Vikings vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have been losing after the first quarter in all three games this season.

Minnesota's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have been tied with the opposing team after the first quarter in all three games this year.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have lost the third quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 9.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

The Panthers have lost the third quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

After three games this season, the Panthers have lost the fourth quarter two times and won one time.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Vikings vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Vikings have been tied one time and have been behind two times.

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed one time, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In three games this season, the Vikings have been outscored in the second half one time (0-1 in those games) and been knotted up two times (0-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 15 points on average in the second half.

The Panthers have lost the second half in two games this season (0-2 in those games). Meanwhile, they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Rep the Vikings or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.