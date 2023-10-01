The Minnesota Twins (87-74) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at Coors Field on Sunday, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET. Bailey Ober will get the nod for the Twins, while Chase Anderson will take the hill for the Rockies.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +145 moneyline odds. The total is 12 runs for the game.

Twins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (1-6, 5.42 ERA)

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 67, or 60.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 24-14 (63.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Twins have a 7-2 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 145 games this season and have come away with the win 53 times (36.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won 29 of 97 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Christian Vázquez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Kyle Farmer 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

