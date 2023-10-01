Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Bailey Ober, who is the named starter for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Time: 3:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank third-best in baseball with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota is seventh in MLB, slugging .428.

The Twins are 20th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Minnesota scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (776 total, 4.8 per game).

The Twins rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors.

Minnesota's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.202).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Ober (8-6) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Ober is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the year in this game.

Ober is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

