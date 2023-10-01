In the Week 4 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Jordan Addison score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Addison will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Addison has reeled in 13 passes on 19 targets for 185 yards and two scores, averaging 61.7 yards per game.

In two of three games this year, Addison has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0

Rep Jordan Addison with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.