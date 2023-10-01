Alex Kirilloff -- with an on-base percentage of .265 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (11.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Kirilloff has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 28 of 86 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .234 AVG .298 .318 OBP .371 .416 SLG .468 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 19 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings