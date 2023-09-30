Willi Castro and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies and Matt Koch on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.
  • In 58.2% of his games this season (64 of 110), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (27 of 110), with more than one RBI six times (5.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 46 games this season (41.8%), including nine multi-run games (8.2%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 59
.260 AVG .254
.351 OBP .323
.480 SLG .363
19 XBH 13
5 HR 4
18 RBI 16
41/17 K/BB 55/14
15 SB 16

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Koch takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 37 times this season.
  • In 37 appearances this season, he has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .278 against him.
