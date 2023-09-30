SoCon Games Today: How to Watch SoCon Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we roll into Week 5 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the SoCon on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
SoCon Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Samford Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|VMI Keydets at Mercer Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
