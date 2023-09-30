Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rockies on September 30, 2023
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon and Max Kepler are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Minnesota Twins square off at Coors Field on Saturday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 45 walks and 63 RBI (112 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .259/.332/.479 slash line on the year.
- Kepler has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .241/.324/.434 so far this year.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has put up 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.291/.414 on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
