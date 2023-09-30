On Saturday, September 30, Max Kepler's Minnesota Twins (86-74) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (58-102) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under has been listed at 13 runs.

Twins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emilio Pagan - MIN (4-2, 3.03 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 13 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 66 (60.6%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 57-39 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 53, or 36.8%, of the 144 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won 46 of 135 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

