The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0) take on a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

South Dakota State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 45.0 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.0 points allowed per game) this season. North Dakota's offense has been thriving, piling up 36.7 points per contest (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 38th by allowing 23.7 points per game.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

North Dakota South Dakota State 427.7 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.0 (54th) 390.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.3 (6th) 159.7 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.7 (10th) 268.0 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (49th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has recored 663 passing yards, or 221.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.6% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 216 yards, or 72.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has racked up 78 yards on 16 carries, while also catching four passes for 47 yards.

Bo Belquist has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 296 (98.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has two touchdowns.

Red Wilson has 11 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 116 yards (38.7 yards per game) this year.

Wesley Eliodor's seven grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 98 yards (32.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 531 yards (177.0 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 68.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 56 rushing yards on 15 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Amar Johnson has racked up 180 yards on 25 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Isaiah Davis has 78 yards receiving (26.0 per game) on six catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 54.0 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaxon Janke's leads his squad with 154 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Griffin Wilde has hauled in seven receptions totaling 146 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

