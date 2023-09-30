The North Dakota State Bison (3-0) hit the road for an MVFC battle against the South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State ranks 52nd in total defense this season (330.7 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 483.3 total yards per game. From an offensive perspective, South Dakota is generating 301.7 total yards per game (94th-ranked). It ranks 37th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (304.7 total yards surrendered per game).

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 5 Games

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

North Dakota State South Dakota 483.3 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (103rd) 330.7 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.7 (22nd) 278.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (54th) 204.7 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.7 (99th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has racked up 526 yards (175.3 ypg) on 50-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 158 rushing yards (52.7 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Payton has racked up 223 yards on 21 carries while finding the end zone four times.

TaMerik Williams has racked up 191 yards on 31 attempts, scoring two times.

Eli Green's team-leading 166 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 11 targets).

Zach Mathis has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 159 yards so far this campaign.

Joe Stoffel has compiled eight grabs for 84 yards, an average of 28 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 455 yards on 61.3% passing while collecting four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Nate Thomas has carried the ball 26 times for 206 yards, with three touchdowns.

Travis Theis has run for 197 yards across 49 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Martens paces his team with 196 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Carter Bell has caught 12 passes and compiled 150 receiving yards (50 per game).

JJ Galbreath has racked up 63 reciving yards (21 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

