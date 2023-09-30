The Week 5 college football lineup features top teams in action, including fans watching from North Dakota. Among those games is the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks playing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

College Football Games to Watch in North Dakota on TV This Week

South Dakota Coyotes at North Dakota State Bison

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome TV Channel: ABC

ABC

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

