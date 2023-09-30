Michael A. Taylor vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Rockies Player Props
|Twins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Rockies
|Twins vs Rockies Odds
|Twins vs Rockies Prediction
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .219 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 24 walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 61 of 118 games this season (51.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (12.7%).
- In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.0% of his games this season, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (31.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.232
|AVG
|.204
|.281
|OBP
|.266
|.468
|SLG
|.414
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|58/12
|7
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
- Koch will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 37 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him this season. He has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 37 appearances.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.