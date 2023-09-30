Kentucky vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) will have their 25th-ranked scoring offense on display versus the No. 22 Florida Gators (3-1), with the No. 77 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Wildcats are favored by only 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Florida matchup.
Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|44
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-2.5)
|44.5
|-140
|+116
Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Kentucky has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Florida has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
- The Gators have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Kentucky & Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Kentucky
|To Win the SEC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
|Florida
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
