Stark County, North Dakota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.

Stark County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Friday

South Heart Eagles at Beulah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Beulah, ND

Beulah, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Richardton-Taylor High School at Linton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Linton, ND

Linton, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dickinson Trinity High School at Bowman County High School