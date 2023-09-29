North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stark County, North Dakota has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Stark County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Friday
South Heart Eagles at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Beulah, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richardton-Taylor High School at Linton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Linton, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dickinson Trinity High School at Bowman County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 30
- Location: Bowman, ND
- Conference: B Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
