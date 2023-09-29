High school football is on the schedule this week in Ramsey County, North Dakota, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Ramsey County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Devils Lake High School at Turtle Mountain Community High School