The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Pembina County, North Dakota this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Pembina County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Cavalier High School at Bottineau High School