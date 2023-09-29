The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wallner is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Wallner has gotten a hit in 33 of 70 games this season (47.1%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.0%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (42.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Home Away 39 GP 29 .265 AVG .222 .394 OBP .333 .581 SLG .378 18 XBH 6 9 HR 4 26 RBI 13 47/15 K/BB 30/12 2 SB 0

