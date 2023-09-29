North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kidder County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Kidder County, North Dakota, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Kidder County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Mott-Regent High School at Kidder County High School - Steele
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Steele, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
