Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Hettinger County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Hettinger County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Mott-Regent High School at Kidder County High School - Steele