Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Hettinger County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Mountrail County
  • Oliver County

    • Hettinger County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Mott-Regent High School at Kidder County High School - Steele

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Steele, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.