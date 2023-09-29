This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Golden Valley County, North Dakota. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Mountrail County
  • Oliver County

    • Golden Valley County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Napoleon High School at Beach High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Beach, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

