North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bottineau County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Bottineau County, North Dakota this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Bottineau County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Westhope High School at Alexander High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Alexander, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cavalier High School at Bottineau High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bottineau, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
