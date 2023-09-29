The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .265 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

In 60.7% of his games this season (51 of 84), Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Kirilloff has an RBI in 25 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.1% of his games this year (27 of 84), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .234 AVG .296 .318 OBP .373 .416 SLG .467 13 XBH 12 6 HR 5 21 RBI 19 37/16 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 0

