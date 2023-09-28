The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Athletics.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 29 walks.

In 57.4% of his 108 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 7.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (25.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (41.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.3%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .257 AVG .255 .341 OBP .326 .480 SLG .367 19 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 41/15 K/BB 53/14 15 SB 16

Athletics Pitching Rankings