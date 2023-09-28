CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 5, which includes two games involving teams from the CUSA. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the article below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, September 28
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at UTEP Miners
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, September 29
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.