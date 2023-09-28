North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ward County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Ward County, North Dakota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Ward County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bishop Ryan Catholic School at Des Lacs-Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Des Lacs, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Surrey High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Surrey, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Surrey High School at Lewis & Clark High School - Berthold
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Berthold, ND
- Conference: B Region 6 District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
