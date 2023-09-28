As they try for the series sweep, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (85-73) will match up against the Oakland Athletics (48-110) at Target Field on Thursday, September 28. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.75 ERA) vs Luis Medina - OAK (3-10, 5.64 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 65, or 60.7%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 5-1 (winning 83.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Twins went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have come away with 47 wins in the 154 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

