Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to beat Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics when the teams meet on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 226 total home runs.

Minnesota's .426 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (754 total runs).

The Twins rank 13th in MLB with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (8-8) takes the mound for the Twins in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 2.75 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched, with 179 strikeouts.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Gray is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Gray will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.