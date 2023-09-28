Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (85-73) and Oakland Athletics (48-110) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Luis Medina (3-10, 5.64 ERA).

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 107 times and won 65, or 60.7%, of those games.

Minnesota is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 754 (4.8 per game).

The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule