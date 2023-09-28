On Thursday, Trevor Larnach (hitting .269 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .216 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), Larnach has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Larnach has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .253 AVG .185 .366 OBP .267 .430 SLG .370 9 XBH 7 2 HR 4 16 RBI 19 29/14 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings