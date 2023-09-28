The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .271 with 15 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Jeffers has recorded a hit in 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.7% of his games this year, Jeffers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .290 AVG .254 .373 OBP .359 .550 SLG .423 16 XBH 14 8 HR 5 19 RBI 23 46/13 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 2

