Michael A. Taylor vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .217.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 60 of 116 games this year (51.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (12.1%).
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 32 games this year (27.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|54
|.235
|AVG
|.196
|.281
|OBP
|.260
|.476
|SLG
|.380
|19
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|20
|69/11
|K/BB
|57/12
|7
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.55 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 208 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Medina (3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.64 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing hitters.
