On Thursday, Matt Wallner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 130 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .246 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wallner has driven in a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 30 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Other Twins Players vs the Athletics

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 29 .265 AVG .222 .399 OBP .333 .584 SLG .378 17 XBH 6 9 HR 4 26 RBI 13 46/15 K/BB 30/12 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings