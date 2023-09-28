The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Farmer enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .412.

Farmer has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 110 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Farmer has had an RBI in 32 games this year (29.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 43 of 110 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Other Twins Players vs the Athletics

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .280 AVG .229 .352 OBP .279 .433 SLG .392 14 XBH 13 5 HR 6 21 RBI 24 42/11 K/BB 43/11 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings