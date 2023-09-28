Alex Kirilloff vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
Stadium: Target Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 61.4% of his 83 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has an RBI in 25 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.5% of his games this season (27 of 83), with two or more runs four times (4.8%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.239
|AVG
|.296
|.320
|OBP
|.373
|.425
|SLG
|.467
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|19
|36/16
|K/BB
|42/12
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.55 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 208 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Medina (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.64 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
