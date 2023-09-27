The Minnesota Twins (84-73) host the Oakland Athletics (48-109) on Wednesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (11-8) to the mound, while Joey Estes (0-1) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (11-8, 3.65 ERA) vs Estes - OAK (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins' Lopez (11-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.65 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .238 in 31 games this season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Pablo Lopez vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 568 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They have 1149 hits, 30th in baseball, with 167 home runs (20th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 8-for-23 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Estes

The Athletics will look to Estes (0-1) to open the game and make his second start this season.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In one games this season, he has put up a 9.64 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .273 against him.

