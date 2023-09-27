Max Kepler will lead the charge for the Minnesota Twins (84-73) on Wednesday, September 27, when they match up with Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (48-109) at Target Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +220. The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (11-8, 3.65 ERA) vs Joey Estes - OAK (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 64 out of the 106 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 4-1 (80%).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 153 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (30.7%) in those games.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+115) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.