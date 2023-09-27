Joey Estes will try to control Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins when they play his Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth in MLB action with 224 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota is ninth in baseball, slugging .425.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 748 (4.8 per game).

The Twins rank 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the majors.

Minnesota's 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (11-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 32nd of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Lopez has recorded 20 quality starts this season.

Lopez is aiming for his 23rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 31 appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

