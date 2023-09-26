Twins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (83-73) against the Oakland Athletics (48-108) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on September 26.
The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins and Paul Blackburn (4-6) for the Athletics.
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 105 times and won 63, or 60%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won six of its nine games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 737 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|@ Reds
|W 7-0
|Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
|September 20
|@ Reds
|W 5-3
|Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
|September 26
|Athletics
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.