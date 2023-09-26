Trevor Larnach vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Trevor Larnach (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .212 with six doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Larnach has recorded a hit in 28 of 53 games this year (52.8%), including seven multi-hit games (13.2%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (37.7%), Larnach has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 18 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|.244
|AVG
|.185
|.359
|OBP
|.267
|.410
|SLG
|.370
|8
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|19
|29/14
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.50 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (204 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (4-6 with a 4.29 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
