MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, September 26
Looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Mitch Keller drawing the start for the Pirates, and Aaron Nola taking the hill for Phillies.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 26.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (10-4) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chase Anderson (0-6) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|LAD: Miller
|COL: Anderson
|20 (113.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (81.1 IP)
|3.97
|ERA
|5.75
|8.4
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- COL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 12.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (8-14) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|CIN: Greene
|CLE: Giolito
|20 (104 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (176 IP)
|4.24
|ERA
|4.70
|12.4
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Reds at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -110
- CIN Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Reds at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Nationals at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (8-12) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (11-7) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|WSH: Gray
|BAL: Bradish
|29 (153 IP)
|Games/IP
|28 (158.2 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|3.01
|8.0
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (13-9) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Nola (12-9) when the teams meet on Tuesday.
|PIT: Keller
|PHI: Nola
|31 (188.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|31 (187 IP)
|4.25
|ERA
|4.57
|9.7
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -165
- PIT Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-15) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (5-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|KC: Greinke
|DET: Olson
|28 (132.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (98 IP)
|5.10
|ERA
|4.13
|6.1
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (12-9) when the teams play Tuesday.
|NYY: King
|TOR: Gausman
|47 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (178 IP)
|2.66
|ERA
|3.29
|11.5
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -160
- NYY Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will look to Joey Lucchesi (3-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|MIA: Garrett
|NYM: Lucchesi
|30 (155.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40.2 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|2.88
|8.9
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mets
- MIA Odds to Win: -130
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Marlins at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (15-8) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to Tanner Houck (5-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|TB: Eflin
|BOS: Houck
|30 (172.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (97 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|4.92
|9.5
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- BOS Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (12-4) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|CHC: Steele
|ATL: Elder
|29 (168 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (171 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|3.63
|9.1
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -140
- CHC Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Diamondbacks at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Jose Urena (0-6) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.
|ARI: Davies
|CHW: Urena
|17 (79.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (34.2 IP)
|6.81
|ERA
|7.27
|7.8
|K/9
|6.2
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at White Sox
- ARI Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Diamondbacks at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-6) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will look to Bailey Ober (7-6) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|OAK: Blackburn
|MIN: Ober
|20 (100.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|24 (132.2 IP)
|4.29
|ERA
|3.66
|9.0
|K/9
|8.8
Live Stream Athletics at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-7) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (7-4) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|STL: Thompson
|MIL: Houser
|24 (61 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (101.1 IP)
|4.57
|ERA
|4.35
|9.9
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Miller (10-4) to the bump as they play the Rockies on Tuesday.
|LAD: Miller
|COL: TBD
|20 (113.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|3.97
|ERA
|-
|8.4
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies
- LAD Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 12 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (3-10) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|TEX: Gray
|LAA: Detmers
|29 (157.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|27 (141.2 IP)
|3.95
|ERA
|4.70
|8.1
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels
- TEX Odds to Win: -175
- LAA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (7-7) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|SD: Lugo
|SF: Harrison
|25 (137.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.2 IP)
|3.79
|ERA
|4.85
|8.7
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants
- SD Odds to Win: -125
- SF Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Padres at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (11-10) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.
|HOU: Javier
|SEA: Kirby
|29 (151.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|29 (178.2 IP)
|4.64
|ERA
|3.58
|8.9
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Astros at Mariners
- Game Time: 10:05 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.