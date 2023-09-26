After hitting .275 with a double, a triple, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 walks.

Kepler has recorded a hit in 72 of 122 games this year (59.0%), including 32 multi-hit games (26.2%).

In 18.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (36.1%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (10.7%).

In 41.8% of his games this year (51 of 122), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 65 .281 AVG .228 .347 OBP .304 .538 SLG .420 25 XBH 21 12 HR 11 34 RBI 28 48/20 K/BB 55/22 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings